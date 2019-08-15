Garde Capital Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; J2 Global (JCOM) Shorts Up By 0.92%

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) had an increase of 0.92% in short interest. JCOM’s SI was 4.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.92% from 4.50 million shares previously. With 383,300 avg volume, 12 days are for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s short sellers to cover JCOM’s short positions. The SI to J2 Global Inc’s float is 9.77%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 173,339 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role

Garde Capital Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 67.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,665 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 4,693 shares with $488,000 value, down from 14,358 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $293.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.34. About 2.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.60% below currents $117.34 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report.

Garde Capital Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 10,545 shares to 460,664 valued at $72.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 18,647 shares and now owns 195,709 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Grimes And stated it has 16,655 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sigma Counselors reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,661 shares. 142,769 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Mengis Cap Inc reported 33,819 shares. Hm Capital Llc owns 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,478 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc holds 0.11% or 4,682 shares. Nottingham holds 0.05% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio. Cibc holds 1.17 million shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterling Capital Management Lc has 182,257 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Linscomb Williams has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 110,040 are owned by Argent.

