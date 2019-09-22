Garde Capital Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Burlington Stores (BURL) Shares Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 197,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 882,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.10M, up from 684,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $200.08. About 1.28 million shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 6,885 shares to 453,779 shares, valued at $74.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Ltd holds 5.28% or 766,898 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addenda Capital holds 106,366 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 148,639 shares. Blume Capital Management holds 3.74% or 55,198 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok has 363,783 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 6.65M shares or 8.64% of the stock. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 574,998 shares. 4,550 were reported by Skba Capital Lc. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv has 4.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness accumulated 56,700 shares. Veritas (Uk) Limited holds 8.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 218,957 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 12,945 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Ion Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,500 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc holds 15,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Updates Fiscal 2019 Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Third Point takes stake in Burlington Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Burlington Stores Are Climbing on Thursday – Motley Fool” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores: New Highs Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19,874 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $286.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 694,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.67M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).