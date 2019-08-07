Garde Capital Decreased Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $749,440 as Stock Price Declined; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 90,308 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 85,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 7.97 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 3,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 7.97 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.33% or 19,040 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 73,211 shares. Marathon owns 2,516 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17.73M shares. Nadler Fin Grp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,083 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited owns 60,642 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division owns 118,103 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 326,406 shares. Moreover, Burns J W has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,733 shares. 109,563 are held by Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp. Dana Invest Advisors holds 17,729 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne holds 0.11% or 3,821 shares in its portfolio. Moller Fincl Ser holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,126 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct reported 40,953 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,327 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.