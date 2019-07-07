Garde Capital Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered By $1.09 Million Its Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) Holding

Garde Capital Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 67.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,665 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 4,693 shares with $488,000 value, down from 14,358 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 15,327 shares as Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 1.63 million shares with $116.73M value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Akamai Technologies Com now has $13.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 353,872 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Akamai Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting AKAM Put And Call Options For February 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IPGP, AKAM, FDX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Gemmell James had sold 9,579 shares worth $672,063. 6,000 shares were sold by Wheaton William, worth $427,320. Ahola Aaron sold $151,335 worth of stock or 2,157 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 13 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 9 to “Overweight”. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by Evercore. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $73 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 11,600 shares. State Street reported 0.04% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 212,810 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.77 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 15,136 shares. Us Bank De reported 65,100 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 197,494 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 30,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 150,670 shares. 2,427 are owned by Captrust. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.12% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp accumulated 13,067 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 82,182 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.72M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) stake by 7,555 shares to 239,300 valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 18,647 shares and now owns 195,709 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90 million on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Capital Management Inc owns 11,000 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd holds 372,964 shares or 12.34% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Com reported 42,415 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.97% or 7,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 1.93 million shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Lc has 116,856 shares. 10 holds 3.65% or 163,248 shares in its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Ltd reported 0.7% stake. Indiana Tru & has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,847 shares. Keating Inv Counselors has invested 2.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 58,169 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 2.7% or 733,356 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Inc has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Central National Bank & Trust And Tru Communication holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,730 shares. Capital Ca reported 23,150 shares stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.