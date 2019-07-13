Garde Capital Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.32 Million; Clough Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Anthem (ANTM)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 85,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Partners Providence, Boosts Healthcare Presence – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goelzer Incorporated has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership has 1.58 million shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 1.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.91M shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.79M shares. Ht Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,406 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,207 shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 23,500 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 173,970 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa stated it has 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stifel Financial has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9.04M are owned by Lone Pine Cap Limited. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 22,105 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sky Group Ltd Co has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 16,937 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.