Garde Capital Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $1.25 Million; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shorts Raised By 20.04%

Garde Capital Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 22.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,639 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 23,508 shares with $4.47 million value, down from 30,147 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $201.41. About 18.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) had an increase of 20.04% in short interest. GPOR’s SI was 20.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.04% from 17.16M shares previously. With 3.33M avg volume, 6 days are for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s short sellers to cover GPOR’s short positions. The SI to Gulfport Energy Corporation’s float is 13.94%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.835. About 2.56 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 23.52M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Lc has 283,138 shares. 234,247 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Assetmark holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Profund Advisors Ltd has 17,436 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,656 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Piedmont Investment has 38,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group reported 0.05% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 61,078 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd owns 2.10 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.27 million shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Supply Glut Drives Natural Gas Prices to Lowest Since 2016 – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chairman and CEO retires from energy co. that moved to Houston last year – Houston Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 29 to “Neutral”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $2.25 target. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Tudor Pickering. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Friday, March 1.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $770.30 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 2.06 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Wood David M., worth $80,600 on Tuesday, March 5.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Apple had 81 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 3 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 3 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $170 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 3 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research.

Garde Capital Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 18,647 shares to 195,709 valued at $17.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) stake by 10,790 shares and now owns 473,732 shares. Flexshares Tr (GUNR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership has 17.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Asset Strategies has 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipswich Investment accumulated 48,125 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na accumulated 14,804 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 11,180 shares. Yorktown Incorporated reported 1,400 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3.43% or 9,553 shares. 31,894 were accumulated by Planning Advsr. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 2.91% or 109,677 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,727 were accumulated by First Dallas Secs Incorporated. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 15,207 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BofA Cuts Apple (AAPL) EPS On Anemic China App Store Growth – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirees – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.