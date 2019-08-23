Gap (GPS) Underweight Rating Maintained by Morgan Stanley; With $15.0000 Target; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA) Sentiment Is 0.79

Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 14 trimmed and sold stock positions in Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.06 million shares, up from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

New York: In a note shared with investors and clients on 23 August, Morgan Stanley restate their Underweight rating on shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS). They currently have a $15.0000 PT on the company. Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential downside of -15.49% from the company’s last close price.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $247.49 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 39,075 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 49,055 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.44% invested in the company for 710,791 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

