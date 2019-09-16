Gap (GPS) to pay $0.24 on Oct 30, 2019; Equity Residential (EQR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 30, 2019. (NYSE:GPS) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Gap Inc’s current price of $19.24 translates into 1.26% yield. Gap Inc’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 5.43M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is -4.79% below currents $84.55 stock price. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 11. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, June 27 report. See Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 339,912 shares. 654,188 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Panagora Asset owns 56,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advisors Llc stated it has 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 10,299 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). City Communication owns 962 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 19 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 32,322 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 31,657 shares. 17.88M were reported by Dodge And Cox. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 0.09% or 596,777 shares.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. The firm offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Among 4 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gap has $3300 highest and $1500 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 22.66% above currents $19.24 stock price. Gap had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Earnings Grew 4.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Navy plans to double its store count – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gap: From SOTP Case To Turnaround Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Highlights from Gap’s investor update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.25% or 197,342 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 345 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 410 shares. Next Fincl Group has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cibc Ww holds 5,783 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc has invested 0.17% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 45,000 shares. Asset Mgmt Advsr Limited stated it has 0.2% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.1% or 601,223 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 5,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc reported 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 15,098 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Eii Management Inc owns 3.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 77,118 shares.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.36 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 42.23 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.44 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.