Gap (GPS) Stock Declined While Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Position by $8.02 Million; Accuray (ARAY) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Raised Its Holding by $999,440

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 249,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.655. About 141,465 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has declined 17.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 22/05/2018 – Accuray CyberKnife® Customer Achieves Top Score in Multiple Brain Metastases TROG 2018 Treatment Plan Study; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 24/04/2018 – South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 30/04/2018 – Accuray Sees 2018 Rev $395M-$400M

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 495,641 shares to 8.85M shares, valued at $662.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spon Adr by 30,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,787 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $198.93M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.