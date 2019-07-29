Gap (GPS) Shares Declined While Tyvor Capital Has Cut Stake; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) Upped by $950,000

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 166,668 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – EMBRAER SELLS LEGACY 500 TO CENTRELINE, MAKING IT EUROPE’S LARGEST OPERATOR OF THIS BUSINESS JET MODEL; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $270-355 MLN EBIT IN 2018 -FILING; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER SALE OF LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG VALUED AT $103.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Embraer, Otlk Revised To Stable; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS BOTH KC-390 PROTOTYPES HAVE RESUMED TEST FLIGHTS AFTER ONE SUFFERED INCIDENT DURING TESTING; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nexa Resources Sa.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.27 million for 9.18 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.71 million shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 61,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

