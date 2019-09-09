Gap (GPS) Share Value Declined While Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Holding; Centurylink Com (CTL) Holder Assetmark Upped Its Holding by $1.70 Million

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 154,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 723,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 569,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.12 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 9.46 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Lc Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Enterprise Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.82M shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,154 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 402,609 shares. Sei Invests Co reported 173,079 shares stake. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 40,443 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.07% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cornerstone invested in 1,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.40 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.24% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $193.58 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 61,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 11,887 shares to 5,143 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,283 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co Cl A.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Apriem reported 10,105 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sol Mgmt Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 432,343 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Mgmt has invested 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackenzie Finance invested in 0% or 16,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.04% or 2.87 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 2,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 39,765 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 246,040 shares. Pension reported 1.18 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 19,154 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 120,945 shares in its portfolio.