Gap (GPS) Market Valuation Declined While Tyvor Capital Has Cut by $8.02 Million Its Position; Iowa State Bank Has Increased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $436,020

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 112,548 shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 309,618 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs reported 10,287 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.03% or 9,068 shares. Ls Inv Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Company reported 114,599 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 26,395 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.65% or 107,609 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W & has 1.56% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.31M shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 25,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 181,726 are held by Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Corporation. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com invested in 25,148 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cap Guardian Commerce accumulated 1.39M shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares to 556,417 shares, valued at $38.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 123,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $185,475 activity.