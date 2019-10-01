Gap (GPS) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Upped Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 39,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 383,202 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, up from 344,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 1.89M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 370,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 2.67M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ins by 4,956 shares to 17,203 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,103 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Hendley Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Creative Planning owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 97,453 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Advisors has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 16,000 shares. 7,584 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Phocas Finance reported 10,100 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 40,804 shares. 202 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Service. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 30,594 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 94,257 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 8,588 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 55,198 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 50,087 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.07% or 5.17 million shares. Kempen Capital Nv reported 17,724 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,756 shares to 164,346 shares, valued at $22.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Llc invested in 12,639 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 47,158 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 2,661 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,043 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.15% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Css Limited Liability Company Il invested in 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 11.27M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Lc has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares. Blair William & Il reported 21,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

