Gap Del (GPS) Stake Lifted by Korea Investment Corp; Cipher Capital LP Cut Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Share Price Declined

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Gap Inc Del (GPS) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 165,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 121,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Gap Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 6.16 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 80,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 25,040 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 105,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO: RATES, CORP CREDIT WERE `A LITTLE SOFTER’; 26/03/2018 – The tech giant is poised to grow its share of the public cloud market, which Morgan Stanley expects it to more than double in size to more than $250 billion; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley completes strong quarter for Big Six; 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 12/03/2018 – Smartphones: No Recovery In Sights, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS INVESTING IN ULTRA-HIGH-NET WORTH CLIENTS; 30/05/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Exclusive and live on @BloombergTV now. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman interview with Bloomberg’s; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,109 shares to 62,589 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 36,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,271 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt reported 522,895 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,763 shares in its portfolio. 97,372 were reported by National Bank Of The West. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 797,270 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 27,542 shares stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has 540 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 80,473 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3.75M shares. Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 3.63 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 175,223 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 446,260 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 671,650 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0.01% or 860 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO – Benzinga” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,242 are owned by Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited. 268,825 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd. M&T Bancorp Corporation stated it has 10,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). James Inv owns 29,297 shares. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 10,278 shares. Magnetar Limited Com has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 57,793 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 47,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Lc invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Hennessy Advsrs reported 106,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0.05% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 4,286 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 121,352 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 17,779 shares.