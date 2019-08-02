Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Reaches $10.67 After 9.00% Up Move; RELX PLC (LON:REL) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. RELX Plc had 27 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Friday, May 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1900 target. UBS maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Tuesday, July 16. UBS has “Sell” rating and GBX 1620 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 1925 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 13. Goldman Sachs maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold”. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2160.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1620.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 New Target: GBX 1620.00 Unchanged

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2123.00 New Target: GBX 2178.00 Maintain

The stock of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 716,508 shares traded. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has declined 2.66% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCI News: 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q Rev $723M; 07/05/2018 – USA Today Publisher Gannett Tops Revenue Estimates — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Fast Company: EXCLUSIVE: USA Today’s new publisher is Gannett veteran @mwadsworth; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 03/04/2018 – GANNETT CO INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – GANNETT CO INC GCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.99, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q Advertising Revenue $399.5M; 07/05/2018 – Gannett: Digital Advertising Revenue 43.6% of Total 1Q Advertising Rev; 26/03/2018 – Gannett Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Apr. 2-3; 07/05/2018 – Gannett Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.22B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $11.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GCI worth $109.98M more.

More notable recent Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Gannett Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRWD, GCI, SKX and QEP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Gannett, and Skechers USA Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 67.74% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GCI’s profit will be $11.45 million for 26.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Gannett Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a news and information company. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates through Publishing and ReachLocal divisions. It has a 344.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 165 news brands and 55 magazines in the United Kingdom.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.33 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 24.89 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.