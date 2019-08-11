Gannett Co (GCI) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) SI Increased By 0.81%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GCI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Gannett Co Inc’s current price of $9.75 translates into 1.64% yield. Gannett Co Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 4.58M shares traded or 144.69% up from the average. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has declined 2.66% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCI News: 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Maribel Perez Wadsworth Named USA TODAY Publisher; 21/05/2018 – ReachLocal Recognized by the Ad-To-Action Awards and Healthcare Advertising Awards; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Sees WordStream Contributing About $55M Digital Marketing Services Rev in First Year; 20/04/2018 – USA TODAY NETWORK Announces 2018 Wine & Food Experience Tour Featuring Martha Stewart; 05/04/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: USA Today’s New Publisher Is Gannett Veteran Maribel Wadsworth; 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q ReachLocal Revenue $96.5M, Up 24.4%; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 10/05/2018 – Gannett to Fund Deal With Borrowings Under Revolver; 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q Digital-Only Subscriber Volumes Rose 51%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. IBTX’s SI was 1.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 202,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s short sellers to cover IBTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 71,598 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a news and information company. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates through Publishing and ReachLocal divisions. It has a 80.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 165 news brands and 55 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Independent Bank Group, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Connors Investor Services holds 105,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 28,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 494 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Secor Cap Advsrs Lp has 0.21% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 20,179 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 874 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 52,739 are held by Putnam Invests Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 38,242 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 19,164 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 4,266 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Ltd has invested 5.51% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 5,764 shares or 0% of the stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.