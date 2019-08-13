Gannett Co (GCI) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; Howard Capital Management Has Cut Its Cummins (CMI) Stake

Howard Capital Management decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 96.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Howard Capital Management holds 1,795 shares with $283,000 value, down from 59,190 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.16. About 1.06 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GCI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Gannett Co Inc’s current price of $9.81 translates into 1.63% yield. Gannett Co Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.07 million shares traded or 62.48% up from the average. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has declined 2.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCI News: 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q Digital Advertising Revenue Rose 7.3% to $101.5M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gannett to Acquire WordStream Inc. for $130M Cash; 07/05/2018 – GANNETT CO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q Advertising Revenue $399.5M; 07/05/2018 – Gannett Backs 2018 View of Rev $2.93B-$3.03B; 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q Publishing Segment Operating Revenue $638.7M; 03/04/2018 – GANNETT CO INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Gannett To Acquire Digital Marketing Software Company WordStream, Inc; 07/05/2018 – GANNETT CO INC QTRLY SAME STORE, DAY ADJUSTED OPERATING REVENUES DECLINED 7.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Comm Mi Adv has invested 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hodges Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 648,998 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 431,363 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 18,565 shares. First Trust Lp holds 0.19% or 614,285 shares. Ohio-based Dean Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,385 shares. Hrt holds 5,146 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 1,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 28,205 were reported by Foster And Motley Inc. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). James Inv Incorporated owns 4,365 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Davenport Company Ltd Company reported 25,960 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has "Equal-Weight" rating and $16200 target. The firm has "Sell" rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has "Sell" rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Evercore downgraded the stock to "In-Line" rating in Friday, May 31 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Howard Capital Management increased Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) stake by 997 shares to 29,315 valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 4,851 shares and now owns 156,510 shares. Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

