Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) Shareholder Boston Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Wilen Investment Management Lowered Delta Apparel (DLA) Stake by $721,050; Share Price Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 32,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 570,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69M, down from 603,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc Com (GLPI) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 42,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 30,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 569,738 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DLA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.72% more from 3.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Eam Investors Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 32,175 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 14,729 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 4,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 86,658 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co. The North Carolina-based Bragg has invested 0.2% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 1,017 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 2,780 shares. 29,525 are held by Wedge L Lp Nc. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Northern Trust Corporation reported 50,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 731,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 111,788 are held by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Citigroup accumulated 1,753 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DLA’s profit will be $3.32M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

