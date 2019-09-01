Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Honeywell International Has Upped Its Holding by $537,130; Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Standex Int’l (SXI) Stake by $1.17 Million; Valuation Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (SXI) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 16,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Standex Int’l Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 93,343 shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 14,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 86,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 72,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 889,494 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TGE, PAHC, SXI, and LKCO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Standex Reports on Fire at New Albany Warehouse Facility – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Standex Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 54,470 shares to 199,699 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 21,558 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 2 shares. 3,467 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 679 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,026 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Comerica Comml Bank owns 82,391 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,097 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 4,289 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 3,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 1.86 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 4,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 4,969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 19,519 shares stake.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Prices Senior Notes Worth $1.1B – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.