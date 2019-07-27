Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shares Rose While Fortress Investment Group Decreased Its Holding by $3.21 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $24.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80M shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 454,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.31M, down from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 267,084 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 8,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 79,202 shares. Axa owns 50,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 16,599 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 74,600 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Icon Advisers owns 0.15% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 27,200 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0% or 48,841 shares in its portfolio. 40,900 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Boston Ptnrs reported 380,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank owns 152,300 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 650,119 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 138,467 shares.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company’s 2018 Loss Development Triangles – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset reported 34,200 shares stake. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2.44 million shares. Harris Associate Lp owns 3.30M shares. Huntington State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 718 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Waterfront Ltd Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 377,454 shares. 14,802 are owned by Penn Company. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 2.15 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd reported 46,718 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 1,090 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company reported 6,706 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 47,448 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 500 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc accumulated 0.01% or 68,953 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 7,897 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Penn National Gaming to Close Resorts Casino Tunica – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2019 : HLT, TEVA, GPN, CBRE, GOLD, TECK, CVE, IPG, GLPI, BKI, DISH, FLIR – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.