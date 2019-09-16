Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Fortress Investment Group Lowered Its Stake by $21.17 Million as Share Price Declined; Third Point Lifted Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $4.95 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 403,327 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.55 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 417,196 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co reported 37,230 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,394 shares. Cibc Mkts has 68,184 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 772 are owned by Tci Wealth. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,065 shares. 7,663 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 41,751 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 854 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 8,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,458 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 15,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 347,764 shares stake.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.44 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

