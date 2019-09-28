Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.84 Million; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Share Price Rose While Capital Impact Advisors Has Boosted by $703,950 Its Holding

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 23,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 99,019 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 75,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 889,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.66M, down from 990,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 767,470 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Grp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Daiwa Secs Gp owns 2.80 million shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Archford Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 688 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited accumulated 161,969 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Co owns 7,850 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.05% or 58,275 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 202,098 shares. Lnd Buildings Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 560,500 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 42,617 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 40,592 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Sei Invs Com owns 188,778 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 372,800 shares to 900,694 shares, valued at $86.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 156,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) CEO Peter Carlino on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd, Penn National And Eldorado: A Great Triple Play In Regional Gaming Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $583,534 activity. The insider Alvarez Miguel bought 8,920 shares worth $247,238. Shaheen Gabriel had bought 5,000 shares worth $135,150. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STLD) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), The Stock That Dropped 37% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 12,244 shares to 54,764 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 34,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,198 shares, and cut its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 72,185 shares. 20,683 were accumulated by Verity Asset. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 91,865 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors reported 26,783 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 367,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 164,598 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 39,700 shares. First Corp In reported 700 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Company owns 0.65% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 38,758 shares. 25,016 were reported by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 324,989 shares.