Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake Held by Honeywell International Inc; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 14,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 72,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 947,071 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.