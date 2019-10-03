Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) Market Valuation Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Stake by $560,120; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake Maintained by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 62,946 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 49,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 3.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 14,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 664,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90M, up from 649,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 466,702 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 43,784 shares to 89,023 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Insurance Etf (IAK) by 14,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials E (IYM).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Strong Stocks for $50 or Less – Nasdaq” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – Exploring Mining Podcast: News from (NYSE:NEM) (NYSE:AA) (NYSE:TREC) (TSX:ARG.TO) (TSXV:ECR) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 25,100 shares to 3,847 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,055 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).