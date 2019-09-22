Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake; Moors & Cabot Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $5.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1309.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 28,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 31,002 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 1.58M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com invested in 3,929 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin Street Nc invested in 0.08% or 3,415 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc reported 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 36,395 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. New England Mngmt holds 1.22% or 9,762 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Dakota Council accumulated 109,931 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 62,059 shares. American Comml Bank, Texas-based fund reported 24,164 shares. Moreover, Signature Est Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 75,183 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept accumulated 4,094 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 172,330 shares to 218,380 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 18,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,822 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Orrstown Service has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 418,783 shares. Nomura Asset owns 174,230 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP reported 15,535 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Us State Bank De reported 21,280 shares. Strs Ohio reported 262,463 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.86% or 664,439 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 404,093 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 30,708 shares. Connable Office owns 8,160 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 34,601 shares. Capital Rech Investors holds 0.07% or 5.45 million shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.