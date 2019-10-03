Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Declined While Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased by $3.38 Million Its Position; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted Holding

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 252,113 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 27,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 264,770 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03M, up from 237,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 6.56 million shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lots Of Earnings In The Mix as Market Digests PepsiCo Results, Awaits Costco – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Warns Of Consequences From WTO Airbus Ruling – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Coca-Cola, eBay and Lennar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of The West invested 1.66% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.38% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 812,781 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brinker stated it has 34,783 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 739 shares. 925,931 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Exane Derivatives invested in 7,113 shares or 0% of the stock. 416,511 are owned by General Amer Com. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 6,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Ltd Co holds 189,422 shares. Conning accumulated 9,210 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.11% or 957,189 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 5,172 shares in its portfolio.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa Adr by 31,800 shares to 6,550 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,785 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fun (EIM).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.15 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs owns 72,598 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 478 shares. Goodnow Inv Grp Limited Co reported 638,357 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.09% or 479,161 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 57,251 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts stated it has 5.45 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 972 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 255 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 0.02% or 6,700 shares. 500 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested 0.19% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 12,106 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boyd, Penn National And Eldorado: A Great Triple Play In Regional Gaming Now – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 3 Dividend Stocks You’ll Wish You’d Bought 10 Years From Now – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 635,233 shares to 739,953 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 81,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.