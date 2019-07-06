Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Stake by $385,522; Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) as Share Price Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 8,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 800,788 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,802 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 502,019 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 56,427 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications owns 169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company invested 0.34% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 189,289 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 669,602 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 18,685 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 727,237 were reported by Goodnow Ltd Liability Company. Citigroup reported 356,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 388,369 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 131,886 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc has 5,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Menta Lc holds 0.56% or 33,475 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.06% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 60,363 shares to 296,252 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 31,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,170 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Analog Devices (ADI) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity.