Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Fortress Investment Group Cut Its Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position by $3.33 Million; Share Price Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 357.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 175,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 224,250 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 841,101 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 2.09M shares traded or 82.89% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 72,846 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $140.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,779 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,987 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Charles Schwab has 1.57M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 0.16% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 32,863 shares. Beacon Financial Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 55,179 shares. Valueact Partnership accumulated 1.73 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 151,828 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 18,977 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 111,811 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.06% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.06% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.16 million shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 996,147 shares.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Forges Ahead – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Delivers a Mix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect JKG Will Reach $215 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.