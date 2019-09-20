Gaming & (GLPI) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Position by $2.52 Billion; Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Valuation Rose While Welch Capital Partners Has Cut by $8.01 Million Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Gaming & (GLPI) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 64,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 333,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02B, up from 269,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Gaming & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 545,795 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $156.19. About 156,115 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hornbeck (NYSE:HOS) by 80,031 shares to 104,369 shares, valued at $130.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley D (Put) (NYSE:HOG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 279 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 380,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 500 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 114,440 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 52,964 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 19,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 88,436 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 12,900 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James And Associates holds 21,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 3.10 million shares in its portfolio. 5,500 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Invs Lc. Kennedy owns 150,722 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 2,263 shares or 0% of the stock. 24 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 25 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 99,429 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Personal Cap Corporation reported 10,306 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 105,822 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 66,286 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Axiom Intl Lc De has invested 0.96% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Utah Retirement accumulated 10,855 shares. 5,094 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 44 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,763 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.85 million for 48.81 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

