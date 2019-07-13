Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Share Value Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Its Position; Bok Finl (BOKF) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position by $410,994

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 97,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 988,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.14M, up from 891,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,229 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 47,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 98,559 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY; 20/03/2018 – A BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO MAINTAIN CURRENT POLICY INTEREST RATE FOR A WHILE GIVEN WEAK INFLATION – MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: THURSDAY’S INTEREST RATE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE IF NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA PARLIAMENT ENDORSES BOK LEE REAPPOINTMENT AFTER HEARING

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 108,037 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp Pfd Ser.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 30,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 310 shares. Sterling Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 35,450 shares. Systematic Management Lp owns 171,311 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Decatur Capital Management Inc has invested 1.58% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 97,343 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 117,800 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 1,090 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 470 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 52,964 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 125,000 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,738 shares to 173,780 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 90,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,591 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Martin Communications Tn has invested 0.48% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability invested in 46,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Bb&T accumulated 0.03% or 22,356 shares. Cwm Lc holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Westwood Gru Inc invested in 0% or 3,844 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 37,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ameriprise Inc holds 392,543 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Fmr Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.

