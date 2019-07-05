Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Rose While Fortress Investment Group Trimmed Its Position; As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shares Declined, Baxter Bros Upped by $8.67 Million Its Holding

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 664,602 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $176.08 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.74 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd Liability Company holds 3,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fortress Investment Lc invested in 673,628 shares or 2.65% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 19,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Comerica Natl Bank reported 17,778 shares. 191,900 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Bank reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% or 277,588 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 2.83 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 45,862 shares. Earnest Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Whittier Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 100 shares.

