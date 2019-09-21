Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Bamco Trimmed Holding by $22.10 Million as Share Value Declined; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Value Rose, Holder First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Its Position

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 581,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 9.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380.41 million, down from 10.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 945,685 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 9,967 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 12,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 2.23 million shares traded or 56.87% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,838 shares to 26,515 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $388.80 million for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.32 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 12,641 shares to 14,472 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).