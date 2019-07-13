Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Decreased Its Position; As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Market Value Declined, Holder Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.35 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 465,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 908,252 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6,635 shares to 7,184 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.64M for 20.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

