Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shares Rose While Fortress Investment Group Decreased by $3.21 Million Its Position; As Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) Stock Rose, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 73,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,322 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 729,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Income Secs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 5,840 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has risen 3.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80 million shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Rallies 17% Year to Date: What’s Aiding the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.56% or 33,475 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). American Century Inc accumulated 1.48M shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 2.25% stake. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Colony accumulated 6,706 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Carlson Lp has invested 0.13% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 0% or 131,886 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 697,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bamco Incorporated reported 10.34M shares stake. 214,000 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Parametric Associates Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 614,764 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 155,200 shares to 748,000 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 123,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY).

