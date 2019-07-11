Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) Position Has Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc; As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 99,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 550,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 204,866 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fin Services Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 165,575 were reported by Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 7,759 shares. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). King Luther Management holds 0.07% or 292,680 shares in its portfolio. 25,912 were accumulated by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Guyasuta Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 10,114 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 277,187 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,000 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 28,304 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 76,876 shares. Van Den Berg I owns 292,357 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 32,970 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 200,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. One Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 2.15 million shares. Cwm has 32 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 507,831 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 367,900 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 6,700 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 74,770 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp reported 117,800 shares. Century has invested 0.06% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.16% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 388,369 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Limited Ct reported 1.30M shares. Pggm Investments reported 8.28M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 340,335 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 3.11M shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 11,110 shares to 21,325 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,741 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.