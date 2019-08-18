Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Financial Services Lifted Holding by $434,535

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 812,868 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 220,686 shares traded or 35.60% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares to 178,874 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,513 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital invested in 306 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 38,026 shares. At Savings Bank reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Leisure Mngmt owns 9,000 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 433,176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 11,199 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 67,049 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 4,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 24,613 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 113,507 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 153,821 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 18,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinderhook Bank Corp. Announces Stockholder and Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) 2.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “This weekend: Kinderhook Bank becomes Community Bank. Up next: grow commercial lending – Albany Business Review” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ACBI or CBU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces a Tender Offer for Up to $500000000 Outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gaming and Leisure files to offer up to $600M in stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.