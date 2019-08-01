Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Value Declined While Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered by $3.21 Million Its Position; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose, Holder Stifel Financial Cut by $2.35 Million Its Position

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 29,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 719,598 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.73 million, down from 748,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 1.21 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 1.77M shares traded or 68.88% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Lp has 47,407 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 11,131 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Blackrock stated it has 15.25 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 327,662 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 125,266 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Jpmorgan Chase & has 377,454 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 350,570 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ww Invsts reported 12.24M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 42,900 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 211,461 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.15% or 29,870 shares in its portfolio. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,358 shares. 8,985 are owned by Davenport & Lc. Earnest Prns Lc owns 257 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,216 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Athena Capital Advsr Llc reported 3,462 shares. Tiedemann, New York-based fund reported 2,720 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc has 0.57% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc stated it has 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 3.34M shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Federated Investors Pa invested in 1.19 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 9,158 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 9,340 shares to 22,140 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 5,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,184 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).