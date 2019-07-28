Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Holding by $599,412 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Oakworth Capital Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,309 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07M, down from 81,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc Com (GLPI) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 15,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 18,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80M shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

