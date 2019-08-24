Gaming And Leisure Properties (Reit) (GLPI) Stake Has Raised by Capital World Investors; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $14.97 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (GLPI) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 4.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 12.24 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471.95M, up from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 866,450 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 60,833 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 154,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 286,857 shares to 13.43M shares, valued at $2.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49.81M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $333,850 activity.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares to 88,325 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

