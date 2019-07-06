Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.69 N/A 1.56 25.33 Power REIT 6 5.62 N/A 0.30 20.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Power REIT. Power REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. From a competition point of view, Power REIT has a -0.03 beta which is 103.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Power REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

$41.5 is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, 24.6% are Power REIT’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. was more bullish than Power REIT.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Power REIT.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.