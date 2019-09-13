Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

We are contrasting Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.16 N/A 1.56 24.16 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.85 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cousins Properties Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cousins Properties Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.32% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. with average price target of $41.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 73.3%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Cousins Properties Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.