Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Reaches $38.82 After 3.00% Up Move; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 234,542 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer RetirementThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $8.33B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $39.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GLPI worth $250.02 million more.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 71.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 260,783 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 104,705 shares with $13.26M value, down from 365,488 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 405,256 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Ingersoll Rand’s Trane® and Thermo King® Businesses Increase Sustainability Ambitions at Climate Week NYC – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.57% above currents $123.33 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 100,085 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 9,159 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Inc holds 0.19% or 3,566 shares. Farmers Trust Com invested in 0.13% or 3,525 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 1,950 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pennsylvania-based Twin has invested 0.88% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.53 million shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Headinvest Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.06 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 Demchyk Matthew bought $187,850 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Pay A 1.7% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.