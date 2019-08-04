Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.39 N/A 1.56 24.16 J.W. Mays Inc. 38 3.59 N/A 0.34 104.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. J.W. Mays Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is presently more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. J.W. Mays Inc.’s 114.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.14 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.70% and an $41.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. had bullish trend while J.W. Mays Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors J.W. Mays Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.