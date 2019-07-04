Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.78 N/A 1.56 25.33 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.96 N/A 0.03 791.41

In table 1 we can see Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a 4.09% upside potential and an average target price of $41.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.