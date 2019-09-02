Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.30 N/A 1.56 24.16 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 7.94 N/A 0.68 59.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. Douglas Emmett Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is presently more affordable than Douglas Emmett Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Douglas Emmett Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 4.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares and 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares. 0.1% are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.