Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Shorts at J.C. Penney Company Holding Company (JCP) Lowered By 1.36%

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.06% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. GLPI’s profit would be $178.16 million giving it 11.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -2.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80 million shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M

J.C. Penney Company Inc Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) had a decrease of 1.36% in short interest. JCP’s SI was 113.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.36% from 114.60M shares previously. With 7.04 million avg volume, 16 days are for J.C. Penney Company Inc Holding Company (NYSE:JCP)’s short sellers to cover JCP’s short positions. The SI to J.C. Penney Company Inc Holding Company’s float is 39.49%. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.0279 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 11.22M shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 55.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.30% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 14/04/2018 – Richland Source: JCPenney celebrates 100 years in Mansfield area; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP – BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 22/05/2018 – Marvin Ellison’s exit as CEO of J.C. Penney means the struggling department store chain can’t be turned around, according to @jimcramer; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25M; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 22C; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SENIOR LEADERS TO COLLECTIVELY SERVE AS OFFICE OF CEO

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $250.29 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Among 2 analysts covering JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.03 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of GLPI in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. The insider Demchyk Matthew bought $36,490.