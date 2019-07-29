Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Greene King plc (LON:GNK)

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.06% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. GLPI’s profit would be $178.16 million giving it 11.33 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -2.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 238,234 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement

Among 3 analysts covering Greene King (LON:GNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Greene King had 18 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Peel Hunt. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained Greene King plc (LON:GNK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 655 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Greene King plc (LON:GNK) latest ratings:

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Demchyk Matthew bought $146,000.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru has 11,932 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ameriprise Financial reported 520,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 279 shares. Amer Gru owns 3,955 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 33,979 shares. Echo Street Ltd Llc holds 990,353 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 181,197 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 41,323 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 79,968 shares. Martingale Asset L P invested in 388,369 shares. Qs Investors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 151,597 shares. 64,028 are owned by Aurora Invest Counsel.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion.

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 1.47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 636.27. About 317,542 shares traded. Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – ON MAY 8, 2018, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A COMMITMENT LETTER FOR A FIVE-YEAR $460 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss $55.8M; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Rev $76.9M; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.02C, EST. 1.12C; 29/03/2018 – SVP: Intends to Designate Daniel Han to Replace Brantl on Genco’s Board; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand Growth; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD GNK.N – ANNOUNCED TODAY ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUROPEAN SUBSIDIARY IN COPENHAGEN, DENMARK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNK)

More news for Greene King plc (LON:GNK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Should Investors Know About Greene King plc’s (LON:GNK) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “A Spotlight On Greene King plc’s (LON:GNK) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 08, 2019 is yet another important article.