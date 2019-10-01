Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Declined While Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position; Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $14.40 Million as Stock Value Declined

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 306,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.84M, up from 776,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 283.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 51,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 69,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 18,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 205,730 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub

