Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $345,800 as Market Valuation Declined; Ami Asset Management Holding In Icu Medical (ICUI) Was Lifted

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 114,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 105,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 427,362 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 16,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 69,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 52,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 199,055 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) CEO Peter Carlino on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,700 shares to 54,540 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1,090 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Css Limited Com Il has 6,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aviva Public Lc holds 55,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 114,319 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Services Automobile Association owns 69,239 shares. Pggm reported 1.62% stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Co owns 1.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 357,200 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,567 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 173,977 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares to 199,230 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,128 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 8, 2018 : DIS, ATVI, CTL, MTD, SWKS, LBRDK, DOX, XRAY, LOPE, ICUI, ARRS, TTD – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICU Medical beats by $0.41, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar’s Bitter Q2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.