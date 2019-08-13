Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $7.00 Million as Shares Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 700,505 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 15.30M shares traded or 78.16% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. 300 are owned by North Star Investment. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Amer Asset stated it has 18,685 shares. Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 50,100 shares. Westwood Gp accumulated 23,485 shares. 214,000 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Hbk Investments Lp reported 20,271 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 75,000 shares. 42 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 131,886 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Inc reported 1,617 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 7,897 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Capital Advsr Inc holds 2.59% or 59,792 shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.52% or 611,352 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Connecticut-based Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.65% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 2,032 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory. Virginia-based Hendershot has invested 0.07% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, Kings Point Cap has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 750 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 70,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fagan Associate accumulated 49,940 shares. Opaleye Mngmt reported 645,000 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 19,719 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 94,889 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.

